TTB: Delbert Wilkins tells his own story on why diversity is key to workforce effectiveness Written by Marine Log Staff









Marine Log’s TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges) free virtual event on March 24 will wrap up with a presentation by Delbert Wilkins, vice president – North operations and business development at Canal Barge Company and president of Illinois Marine Towing (IMT).

Wilkins joined Canal Barge in 2007, after serving in executive leadership roles at CSX Corporation, American Commercial Lines LLC (ACL), and National Marine Inc., starting his career with Dravo Corporation in Pittsburgh.

While at ACL, he served as president and executive director of ACBL Hidrovias, S.A. and ACBL of Venezuela, S.A. He spent 14 years in South America in the area of project start-up and infrastructure development in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Venezuela. He has also carried out exploratory and consulting missions on the inland river systems of Europe, China, and Africa.

At TTB, Wilkins will focus his presentation on his story of rising to the top as a person of color and why including people of all backgrounds in any maritime organization and operation is crucial to producing the most well-rounded team of individuals.

He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, with a business concentration and Northwestern University’s Transportation Center. He has held a First-Class Operators license on the U.S. inland waterway system.

He is active involvement in industry affairs includes serving as a board member of Wintrust Bank’s Beverly Bank & Trust, N.A., Chicago, Ill.; the American Waterways Operators Association (AWO), Washington, D.C.; and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Council, Chicago.