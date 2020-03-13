AWO releases COVID-19 contingency planning guide

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and globally, AWO has produced a COVID-19 planning guide as a resource to assist waterways operators in developing and implementing a COVID-19 contingency plan to protect theirr workforces while ensuring continuity of operations.

AWO is in close contact with the Coast Guard and other stakeholders as we continue to monitor this evolving situation. It is currently working on an update to the guide, which will be shared with all members shortly.

The COVID-19 Contingency Planning Guide for Towing Vessel and Barge Operators, which draws on information from the Centers for Disease Control and other sources, can be found HERE.