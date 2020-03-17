Atlas Marine names George McAfee General Manager of Marine Operations Written by Nick Blenkey









Driven by significant customer demand along the Intracoastal Waterway, Atlas Marine Services is expanding its 24/7 dockside fueling services to Port Arthur, Texas, and has appointed George McAfee as General Manager of Marine Operations to support continued operational growth throughout 2020.

With five full-service barges and a midstreaming lugger tug stationed throughout Houston and Corpus Christi, the organization’s strategic Port Arthur expansion will add an additional barge to the Atlas Marine fleet that has the capacity to hold 10,000 barrels of ultra-low diesel (ULSD) and up to 8,000 gallons of fresh water.

The fuel flat and its experienced crew will be positioned along the 1000 Foot Cut ready to provide single-source solutions including crew change services, fuel, lubricants, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and environmental services to dockside and midstream vessels.

“We’re committed to investing in top-talent and high-quality assets to ensure we remain on the cutting-edge of innovation and service for our customers,” said Atlas Marine Services’ Founder, Chairman & Owner, Sam Simon. “Service and safety are our expertise, and we’ve hired a world-class marine operations team with more than 100 years of combined experience in bulk maritime fueling and logistics to support expansion in this core market.”

George McAfee, General Manager of Marine Operations, joined the Atlas Marine team in fourth quarter 2019 and has played a crucial role in the launch of its Port Arthur operations. With more than 30 years of executive leadership and operations experience in the energy, logistics and maritime industries, McAfee brings the knowledge and expertise necessary to grow Atlas Marine Services’ national footprint and continue to expand into new markets. This includes bringing additional service and product offerings and developing more innovative digital solutions for the maritime industry.

“At Atlas Marine, our mission is to deliver our products with an enhanced level of innovation and service. We are leveraging our nationwide supply and logistics solutions to position our assets for success,” said McAfee. “Our team is constantly working in cooperation with our customers to develop solutions in locations that deliver the greatest value. We look forward to continuing these partnerships throughout Port Arthur and beyond for many years to come.”

Atlas Marine Services, LLC. provides dockside and midstream fueling services along the Houston Ship Channel and greater Intercoastal Waterway for barges, tow boats and a variety of vessels.