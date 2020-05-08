Skagit County releases vendor RFIs for electric ferry

In 2017, Skagit County, Wash., engaged naval architecture firm Glosten to develop an all-electric ferry to replace the 40 year old, diesel powered Guemes. Now Skagit County Public Works and Glosten, are seeking technical information and cost estimates from vendors to inform design decisions related to the new vessel’s electrical system, its propulsion system, the shore side electrical system, and the automated charging plug.

“This is relatively new propulsion technology – we need to make sure we get this right. We believe this level of engagement with the vendor community will allow us and Glosten to develop the best design for our community,” said Captain Rachel Rowe, Skagit County Public Works Ferry Operations Division Manager.

The new vessel will be a double-ended vehicle and passenger ferry with a three-tiered deckhouse. The design accommodates four lanes of vehicles including highway-rated trucks and emergency vehicles.

Skagit County has operated a vehicle and passenger ferry service between Anacortes and Guemes Island, Wash., since the early 1960s. The current vessel, the Guemes, is a 21-vehicle, 99-passenger, diesel-powered ferry that was built and put into service in 1979.

The Request for Information (RFI) period for the Guemes Island Ferry Replacement Project will remain active until June 30th, 2020. Vendors interested in participating can find out more HERE