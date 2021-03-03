Weeks wins $24 million Mobile Harbor dredging award

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., has been awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all the equipment, materials, supplies, and manpower necessary to perform dredging of the Mobile Harbor Navigation Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 2, 2022.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-D-0033).