GLDD wins USACE Mobile Harbor contract

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC, Houston, Texas, has been awarded a $53,910,509 firm-fixed-price contract to deepen and widen Mobile Harbor.

Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Irvington, Ala., with an estimated completion date of October 18, 2022.

Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds; and fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $53,910,509 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity.