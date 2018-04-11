Forward Maritime inks LOI for up to 20 LNG fueled bulkers

APRIL 11, 2018 — Forward Maritime Group, an affiliate of Alexander Panagopoulos's Arista Shipping, has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with China's Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group for the construction of up to twenty LNG fueled 84,000 dwt vessels Kamsarmax bulkers.

The vessels will be built to the "Forward Bulker 84-LNG" design developed by the Project Forward joint development project announced by Arista in 2015 (see earlier story) and will be delivered between 2020 and 2023. They will be branded as "Forward Ships."

Partners in Project Forward include ABS, Shell, GTT, Wärtsilä and Deltamarin.