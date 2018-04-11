Kim Heng secures one year time charter for AHTS duo

APRIL 11, 2018 — Singapore based Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings Limited reports that has secured a one year charter contract commencing in April 2018, for its two Anchor Handling Tug / Supply Vessels Bridgewater 131 and Bridgewater 132, from a leading oil major in Malaysia.

"Our management has a forward-looking perspective to establish a strong position in the Oil & Gas sector to readily seize new market opportunities for better growth prospects,",said Mr. Thomas Tan, Kim Heng's Executive Chairman & CEO. "As the oil prices recently rallied to $70 per barrel, we believe we are well positioned for the eventual upturn in the oil industry to secure more contracts in the region."