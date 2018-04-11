ExxonMobil launches next gen cylinder condition monitoring service

APRIL 11, 2018 — ExxonMobil is to launch Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring, its next generation cylinder condition monitoring service, saying that the service will drive a new era of onboard lubricant analysis.

Designed to deliver significant cost savings for operators, the service will help manage and improve engine protection and optimize performance.

The scrape down oil analysis service leverages innovative XRF technology to provide operators with rapid, detailed insights for their engine, driving a range of benefits that include:

Safe, fast, simple and accurate onboard sampling process with minimal preparation and no wet chemistry - reducing human error and handling of hazardous materials;

Scan-and-go technology for easy registration of samples;

A cloud-based platform allowing customers to receive real-time reports on engine health and provide actionable insights within minutes of sample submission;

Tailored lubricant recommendations from ExxonMobil's extensive database of more than 500,000 data samples, benchmarking vessel performance by engine type and operating conditions;

A detailed suite of reporting tools which charts the customer's realised and potential savings.

By using Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring, operators will receive recommendations on feed rate and cylinder oil to optimize engine lubricant consumption. This enables customers to act on recommendations quickly before they escalate into potentially catastrophic problems that can often lead to significant costs.

In addition, this next generation monitoring service will have the ability to measure the sulfur content of the vessel's fuel. This has never been more important – in the lead up to the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) 2020 global 0.5% sulfur cap and existing 0.1% sulfur limit in the Emission Control Areas (ECAs) this gives operators peace of mind that the fuel they have on board is compliant.

"We have designed this next generation service to support our customers with the evolving challenges they face. Using the onboard service, they will benefit from accurate analysis of their engine's performance in real-time which will help them make smart decisions and, ultimately, lead to efficient vessel operation." said Pamela Skaufel, Director - Aviation and Marine Lubricants, ExxonMobil.

"Vessel operators are under increased pressure to improve efficiency and drive cost reduction initiatives," said Iain White, Global Field Engineering Manager, ExxonMobil. "This next generation scrape down oil analysis service can identify issues such as over or under-lubrication, cold corrosion and the presence of cat fines. But crucially, this can happen quicker than ever before with our next generation service. Customers will receive recommendations that can be immediately addressed, allowing them to correct inefficiencies and reduce downtime that potentially lead to significant cost savings."

Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring will be available from July 2018 and is the latest addition to ExxonMobil's comprehensive global services portfolio, Mobil Serv, launched last year.