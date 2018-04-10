Presolicitation out for new NOAA AGOR Variant ships

APRIL 10, 2018 — The Naval Sea Systems Command yesterday issued a presolicitation notice saying that it intends to issue an unrestricted solicitation for Preliminary/Contract Design of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) AGOR Variant (NAV) shallow coastal, continental shelf, and worldwide ocean survey and data collection requirements ships.

NAV will be used to launch work boats, perform maintenance on buoys and moorings, collect weather and water column data, and perform bathymetric surveys at sea. The NAV will permit researchers to remain on station at remote locations for multiple days to collect data, deploy scientific equipment, and perform scientific analyses.

The Navy plans to conduct the acquisition of the NAV as a two-phase procurement. It is the Navy's intent to award one or more firm-fixed price contracts for performance of Phase I Preliminary/Contract Design with a period of performance of up to 12 months from contract award. The planned date for release of the Preliminary/Contract Design RFP is third quarter FY18. At the completion of Phase I, the Navy plans to conduct another competition for the purposes of selecting one offeror to perform the Phase II Detail Design and Construction acquisition phase of the NAV.

Competition for continuation into Phase II will be limited to the Contractors who participated in Phase I.

The planned date for award of the Detail Design & Construction Phase is FY 2020. Lead Ship option award is planned for FY 2020 with an option for a follow on ship to be exercised in FY 2021.

