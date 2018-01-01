Meyer Werft selects CGI for IT modernization program

APRIL 9, 2017 — Montreal, Canada, headquartered information technology specialist CGI Group, Inc, (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) reports that it has been awarded it an IT modernization contract that will support shipbuilder Meyer Werft in expanding its business through modernization on both the production and IT sides, as well as through ongoing digitalization.

"Our partnership with CGI is the cornerstone of our IT strategy, supporting not only IT-related work, but also investments in plant and machinery and laying the foundation for future digitalization projects," says Dr. Paul Meyer, CIO of Meyer Werft. "CGI will support us technologically in building a modern infrastructure for our new systems, as well as ensuring the business continuity of our legacy systems, which to a large extent still run the business."

As part of its work, CGI will leverage its automation tools to drive efficiency and reliability, providing a stable and flexible platform for future operations. The new agreement with Meyer Werft also offers CGI the opportunity to expand its work through additional projects.

"CGI's local industry expertise, combined with our global insight, puts us in a great position to assist Meyer Werft in fulfilling its long-term strategy," explains CGI's Torsten Strass, Senior Vice-President in Germany. "We look forward to supporting Meyer Werft in its transformation program."