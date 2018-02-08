Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Group Technology Division Begin Optimizing Field Systems and Equipment for the 2018 Pulaski Excavation

JACKSONVILLE, FL, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Ventures International (OTCPK: BWVI) and its project partner Endurance Exploration Group (OTCQB: EXPL) have begun assessing its shipboard equipment, diving systems and personnel requirements in preparation for the 2018 diving season on the wreck of the Steamship Pulaski.



Since its initial discovery in 2017 all dive operations have been minimal due to winter weather conditions which have presented limited windows for dive teams to investigate the Pulaski wrecksite. The upcoming 2018 summer season will allow BWVI and project partner EXPL to activate its full field operations capability throughout the summer months with limited shutdowns due to weather.

Every shipwreck project is unique. Once initial studies of a wreck are complete it is important to modify all aspects of field operations to maximize operational efficiency, cost effectiveness and safety for expedition personnel. The previous weeks have allowed both BWVI and EXPL to evaluate all technical and logistical considerations of the Pulaski wrecksite. We are now beginning to implement necessary changes in preparation for optimal results during the 2018 dive season.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically-sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BlueWaterVenturesInternational.

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http://eexpl.com/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EnduranceExplorationGroup.

