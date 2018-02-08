Samsung Heavy wins $752 million, eight ship order from Evergreen

FEBRUARY 8, 2018 — Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp. (EMC) has entered into an agreement with South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) covering the construction of eight 11,000 TEU containerships.

According to a regulatory filing by Samsung Heavy, the deal is worth worth 817 billion won (about US$752 million).

The contracts were signed by Evergreen Marine Chairman Anchor Chang and Samsung Heavy President & CEO J.O. Nam.

Four ships will be owned by EMC's subsidiary, Greencompass Marine S.A. and a further four by Evergreen Marine (Hong Kong) Ltd. The newbuildings are planned to be delivered from the first quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021.

Evergreen Marine says that the aim of this newbuilding program is to meet future market demand and to continue with its ongoing fleet renewal.

On delivery of these new ships, Evergreen will redeliver older chartered vessels as their charter periods expire to help optimize the efficiency of its operating fleet and enhance the competitiveness of its services.

Designed to sail at a service speed of 23 knots, the ships will be 334 meters long, 48.4 meters wide, able to carry 19 rows of containers on deck and have a scantling draft of 15.5 meters. The ship hulls are shorter than those of ultra large containerships plying the Asia - Europe trade, making it easier to maneuver the ships during berthing or departure and brings greater flexibility in fleet deployment.

The newbuilding design adopts a twin-island concept, separating wheelhouse and accommodation block from engine room and stack area.

The arrangement increases navigation visibility as well as the permissible height of container stacks on deck and therefore the cargo loading capacity.