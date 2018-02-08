Eniram launches major update to fleet performance monitoring service

FEBRUARY 8, 2018 — Wärtsilä Corporation subsidiary Eniram has launched Eniram SkyLight 3.0 for fleet performance monitoring.

Eniram says SkyLight 3.0 is a significant update to its subscription-based fleet performance monitoring service. The service now includes mobile notifications and virtual propeller RPM (revolutions per minute) sensing.

Additionally, Eniram is partnering with insurance software specialist Concirrus to deliver sophisticated solutions for marine insurance underwriting based on accurate operational data.

The new notification feature sends notifications to mobile devices regarding speed over ground, speed through water, estimated time of arrival, and charter party compliance, enabling better transparency and faster reaction times leading to smoother operations.

The new virtual propeller RPM sensing enabled by Eniram SkyLight 3.0 is achieved without requiring integration with other ship systems. In addition to giving access to propeller RPM data, this information will be used to improve the accuracy of the speed/fuel curve calculated by the software.

The partnership with Concirrus will see navigation and situational data supplied by the Eniram SkyLight 3.0 service integrated into Concirrus' marine insurance underwriters' application Quest.

Quest enables marine insurers to actively manage their risks in real time, attaining operating efficiencies and insights that are otherwise impossible to achieve. Accurate, real-time operational data will be used to provide a transparent and shared view of risk, with tailored insurance that allows customers to pay only for what they need. Concirrus was founded in 2012 and is based in London.

"We are delighted to establish this partnership with Concirrus," says Johan Backas, Managing Director of Eniram. "With Eniram's rich history in serving marine customers, and Concirrus' proposition for the insurance market, this partnership strengthens both offerings and accelerates market adoption. By working together, and through the integration of our products, we shall deliver the world's first connected marine insurance proposition. It will lower operating costs by actively monitoring vessel performance, by allowing insurers to reduce premiums accordingly, and by providing visibility of the insurance policy conditions and compliance to both shore and ship."

"The future of marine insurance has now arrived with the Eniram and Concirrus partnership," says Andrew Yeoman, CEO of Concirrus. "This combination of technologies helps fleet operators and marine insurers to improve the reliability of vessels and lower their costs of operation. For fleet operators, the Eniram technology facilitates safe, efficient operations and has the added benefit of lowering risk. Insurers can now offer innovative, connected policies that reflect the needs of their customers and reward safe operations. For insurers, this means that the market now has a new segment of lower risk, responsible operators who can be incentivized with innovative insurance products."