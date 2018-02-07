Spire Global Inc. a leading space to cloud data analytics company and the Centre for Space Science Technology (CSST) today announced a strategic partnership to help both firms further extend their impact in the South Pacific area

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSST is planning to use Spire’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) data collected from its ever increasing constellation of satellites to drive multiple impactful use cases in maritime situational awareness throughout the South Pacific Ocean and beyond.



“We are very excited to partner with Spire and promote this innovative technology across a wide number of industries in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands,” says Rafael Kargren, CSST’s Director of Operations. “Everything in this part of the world depends on reliable ship transportation, therefore the use of AIS technology is becoming a necessity. We are planning to use this technology in areas like fishing, fleet monitoring and control, vessel tracking services and collision avoidance, maritime security, fleet and cargo tracking, aid in search and rescue operations, accident investigation, navigation aids and infrastructure protection.”

About Spire Global Inc.

Spire Global Inc. is a space to cloud data analytics company that utilizes proprietary satellite data and algorithms to provide the most advanced maritime, aviation, and weather tracking in the world. Spire’s data analytics is backed by a wholly owned and developed constellation of nanosatellites, global ground station network, and 24/7 operations that provide real-time global coverage of every point on Earth over 100 times per day. To learn more, visit: www.spire.com

About the Centre for Space Science Technology (CSST)

The Centre for Space Science Technology (CSST) is a regional research institute based in Alexandra, with a mission to support regional growth and development. CSST was established in June 2017 and is an agile company that can handle the entire Earth observation data life-cycle, from system design, data capture, analysis and synthesis, data management and dissemination, through to training and support. To learn more, visit: www.csst.co.nz

Nick Allain

Spire Global Inc.

nick.a@spire.com

Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/02/07/1334084/0/en/Spire-Global-Inc-a-leading-space-to-cloud-data-analytics-company-and-the-Centre-for-Space-Science-Technology-CSST-today-announced-a-strategic-partnership-to-help-both-firms-further.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32645685