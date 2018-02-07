BAE San Diego wins $34 million Navy contract

FEBRUARY 7, 2018 — BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $34,121,489 firm fixed price contract for the execution of USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) fiscal 2018 selected restricted availability.

This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Pearl Harbor. This is a “long-term” availability and was competed on a coast-wide (West coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $36,374,072.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $31,942,841; and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,178,648 will be obligated at time of award, with $31,942,841 expiring at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via Federal Business Opportunities with one offer received in response to solicitation number N00024-17-R-4443.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity