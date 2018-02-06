VIDEO: Umoe Mandal teams with Bordelon on next gen crew transfer

FEBRUARY 6, 2018 — U.S. operators in the market for high performance oil & gas sector crew transfer vessels could soon have a new option. Norwegian shipbuilder Umoe Mandal has introduced the latest addition to its range of composite hulled Wavecraft vessels, the Voyager 38 X, and it teaming with Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders, Houma, LA, to produce a U.S. version.

"Voyager 38 X implements intelligent design and state-of-the-art technology to offer new standard for offshore crew transfer, directly competing with helicopters on levels of safety, comfort, fuel efficiency and overall reduced cost of offshore logistics," said Are Søreng, VP Sales & Marketing at Umoe Mandal. "We are pleased to offer our latest innovation to the global Oil & Gas sector, and are especially excited to enter the U.S. market with purpose-designed technologies to meet EPA TIER 4 standard."

Søreng says that the Bordelon shipyard will gear up for composites production and that Umoe Mandal will provide technology transfer to provide knowhow and ensure quality.

Designed to reduce transit time, improve crew and passenger comfort, safety and efficiency, expand the operational envelop and reduce logistics costs, the Voyager 38X incorporates proven air-cushion catamaran and Surface-Effect-Ship (SES) technologies with a sophisticated motion control system that compensates for vertical wave motion, offering comfortable transit and safe access to other vessels and installations offshore.

The vessel can be outfitted with a gangway and a SeaSpyder personnel transfer system.

With a sleek composite hull design the and optional smart interior layout that offers modern facilities, such as a meeting room, refreshments lounge, quiet zone with reclining chairs, TV screens and other modern amenities, Voyager 38 X is optimized to provide comfortable transit for up to 150 passengers and a crew of six.

With a maximum speed of 55 knots, excellent seakeeping capabilities even in high sea states and superior fuel efficiency and low environmental footprint, the new Voyager 38X offers reduced logistics costs for each far-from-shore transfer, effectively servicing multiple platforms in a single transit.

Wavecraft Voyager 38 X can be delivered in accordance with all major classification societies, and is compliant with USCG and ABS A1 HSC Crew boat, "Circle E" + AMS + DPS-2 classifications. Applying the latest in high-speed diesel engine- and SCR technologies, Voyager 38 X meets stringent environmental standards and is compliant with USCG EPA TIER 4 requirements.

