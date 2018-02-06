PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards More Than $100,000 In STEM Grants To 26 Gulf Coast Schools

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded more than $101,000 in grants to 26 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) projects and initiatives from schools and educational organizations in Mississippi and Alabama.



This is the 10th year for Ingalls’ STEM program. The company has awarded more than $911,000 for STEM-related projects during that period.

“I want to thank the educators in this room for making such a substantial contribution to our workforce,” Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration, said at a morning ceremony held at the shipyard. “Each year I’m excited to present these grants for such fascinating science, technology, engineering and math projects that will engage hundreds of students in our communities. Ingalls remains committed to helping ensure that our local schools have the resources needed to produce students who are ready to join our ever-growing workforce.”

The 2018 STEM grant recipients and projects are:

Agricola Elementary: Fourth-graders will collaborate to explore, design, build and program a robot to perform certain missions based on a real-world problem. $4,000

A traditional classroom will be transformed into a STEM lab equipped with various tools such as software, virtual resources and interactive activities to prepare and excite students about STEM. Students will be involved in every aspect of the design and layout of the lab. $5,000

Tanner Williams Elementary: Grant funds will be used to purchase instructional resources for students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Library books will be available for teachers to check out for inclusion in classroom lessons and for students to check out as well. In addition, items for exploration, creation and design will be provided to introduce STEM to students and to extend classroom lessons with engaging, hands-on resources. $5,000

Woolmarket Elementary: A stations-based learning platform will allow students with communication deficits to interact with general education students while completing specific STEM activities under the direction and supervision of the school's speech-language pathologist. $1,527

