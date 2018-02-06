Design advances for new reel-lay vessel for Subsea 7

FEBRUARY 6, 2018 — Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC reports that it has reached the first significant milestone in the design and build process of a 149m x 33m integrated reel-lay vessel for Subsea 7 of Luxembourg. The technologically advanced ship will be designed to install complex rigid flowlines, including pipe-in-pipe and electrical trace heating systems in depths up to 3,000 meters deep. This cost-effective technology will address the market trends towards longer tie-back developments.



The Subsea 7 reel-lay vessel will accommodate 120 persons and have two work class ROVs. Steel will be cut for the vessel next month, with keel laying set for mid-year and delivery in the first half of 2020.

Royal IHC says it has completed model testing on its design for resistance and propulsion, as well as seakeeping performance validation, both of which were conducted at MARIN, the Marine Research Institute of the Netherlands. In addition, crucial gate reviews have been passed in the engineering process with the interfacing of the reel lay system having been defined and concluded.

Currently, Royal IHC’s team in the UK has reached the stage in which the operational concept design of the reel lay system is being translated into the production phase. This world-leading pipe lay system focuses on crew safety, operational efficiency and flexibility.



As well as creating a number of in-house innovations, IHC has also recently awarded a number of key contracts to suppliers of critical equipment. These will further enable the development of systems that are an integral part of the project.



Croonwolter&dros and Bakker Sliedrecht will deliver and fit the integrated electrical and nautical installation for the vessel. The main diesel-generator sets will be supplied by Hyundai, while the thruster package will be delivered by Wärtsilä. IHC has commissioned Huisman for the manufacture and installation of the 250-tonne main AHC offshore crane.