Alfa Laval PureBallast is first BWTS meeting revised IMO requirements

FEBRUARY 6, 2018 — Alfa Laval reports that its third generation PureBallast 3 ballast water treatment technology has become the first BWTS solution to meet revised IMO G8 testing requirements.

DNV GL, acting on behalf of the Norwegian Maritime Authority, issued an updated type approval certificate on February 8, making Alfa Laval the first supplier compliant with the revised G8 demands.

"Shipowners can be fully confident that PureBallast 3 offers the performance to secure their compliance and protect our environment," says Anders Lindmark, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. "Our customers require future-proof solutions, which is why certification in compliance with the revised G8 guidelines has been a high priority for Alfa Laval."

Robust testing demanded by customers

Alfa Laval notes that the revised G8 guidelines are more in line with stringent U.S. Coast Guard ballast water management system requirements. They are in important change, stemming from the fact that some systems which were type approved according to the original G8 guidelines have failed to meet the D-2 performance standard when subjected to additional tests or evaluation. Organizations such as the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have pushed for the revised guidelines, seeking to make certain that the industry's massive investments in ballast water treatment will achieve the intended results – instead of merely adding hardware.

Alfa Laval, having listened to customer concerns and closely followed legislative developments, was prompt in beginning biological efficacy testing in line with the new G8 requirements. Tests with marine, brackish and fresh water were completed in third quarter 2017, along with additional tests to verify the independence of results from water temperature. After review and reporting by DNV GL on behalf of the Norwegian Maritime Authority, Alfa Laval received approval of the industry's first revised G8 certificate on February2, 2018 – with only a single sensor added to the PureBallast 3 hardware and no changes to its power consumption or flow.

"The fact that no major changes were needed proves once again the robustness of the PureBallast technology," says Anders Lindmark. "With both U.S. Coast Guard type approval and revised G8 compliance in hand, PureBallast 3 provides a single, future-proof solution for entire fleets."