Viking Line Abp INSIDE INFORMATION 1.2.2018, 9.00 AM

Viking Line has decided not to exercise its option on another vessel.

Viking Line Abp has decided not to exercise the option to construct another vessel included in

its shipbuilding contract with Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. The option has expired.





Viking Line Abp





Jan Hanses

President and CEO





Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/02/01/1329763/0/en/Viking-Line-has-decided-not-to-exercise-its-option-on-another-vessel.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003