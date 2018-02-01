Viking Line has decided not to exercise its option on another vessel

Viking Line Abp           INSIDE INFORMATION           1.2.2018, 9.00 AM

Viking Line has decided not to exercise its option on another vessel.

Viking Line Abp has decided not to exercise the option to construct another vessel included in
its shipbuilding contract with Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. The option has expired.


Viking Line Abp


Jan Hanses
President and CEO


Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/02/01/1329763/0/en/Viking-Line-has-decided-not-to-exercise-its-option-on-another-vessel.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003

Want more? Subscribe now!

More in this category: « Viking Line has decided not to exercise its option on another vessel Suncor Energy to release fourth quarter 2017 financial results »
back to top

Join Marine Log's Email List

News from NASDAQ

Visit the Online Maritime Exhibition

Find information on Workboats at

NauticExpo

Copyright © 2017 Simmons-Boardman Publishing Inc.