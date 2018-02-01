Iridium Announces Release Date for Fourth-Quarter 2017 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq:IRDM) (“Iridium”) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth-quarter 2017 financial results. In advance of the call on February 22, 2018, Iridium will issue its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings press release, which will be available at http://www.iridium.com. To participate in the teleconference, callers can dial the toll-free number 1-877-334-1964 (U.S. callers only) or 1-631-291-4574 (from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID is 2659408. To help ensure the conference call begins in a timely manner, please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at http://www.iridium.com.



For those unable to participate in the live call, an archived replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iridium.com.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. The company has a major development program underway for its next-generation network – Iridium NEXT. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com. IRDM-F

