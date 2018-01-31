Vantage Drilling International Announces Contract for the Topaz Driller

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”), announced today that it has entered into a contract with New Age Cameroon Offshore Petroleum S.A. (“New Age”) for its premium jack-up rig, the Topaz Driller, to perform drilling services in Cameroon for 150 days.



Ihab Toma, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to announce this contract with New Age for the Topaz Driller in Cameroon. This contract will enable us to have two of our premium jack-up rigs operating in West Africa after we mobilize the Topaz Driller from Asia to Cameroon. Our rigs and crews have proven and continue to prove to our clients that Vantage is a leader in safety and operational performance in the region. We look forward to commencing work for our esteemed client.”

Vantage Drilling International, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships, four premium jackup drilling rigs and one standard jack-up drilling rig. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

