SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMARINE Global Inc. (OTC:EMRN), a leading provider of information and communications technology for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce it was awarded two projects, valued at 320,000,000 won ($300,000 US) from the Research Institute of Medium and Small (RIMS) Shipbuilding in Korea.



The projects aim to develop the inspection and test environment for shipborne navigation systems, including the Company’s Electronic Charts Display and Information System (ECDIS) and Data Interchange.

Designated a notified party by the Korean government, RIMS assesses the conformity of onboard products before being placed on the ships.

“Winning these projects reflects eMARINE’s market position as the industry standard,” stated Dr. Ung Gyu Kim, Chairman and CEO of eMARINE Global. “We expect two additional projects in March to supply the inspection and test environment for the Track Control System (TCS) and Integrated Navigation System (INS). These projects are expected to be budgeted at 1,300,000,000 won ($1.2 million US).”

About eMARINE Global Inc.

eMARINE is a provider of information and communications technology in the maritime industry. Specifically, eMARINE provides solutions for collection, integration and display of maritime information abroad and ashore by electronic means to enhance berth to berth navigation and related services. These solutions provide the most efficient means to secure the safety of life at sea and to protect the marine environment. All products and services are offered through subscription, installation, updates and/or maintenance contracts.

Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/01/31/1329387/0/en/eMARINE-Global-Awarded-300-000-in-New-Projects-from-Research-Institute-of-Medium-and-Small-Shipbuilding-in-Korea.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003