Baydelta to build Jensen designed hybrid tug at Nichols Brothers

JANUARY 29, 2018 — Jensen Maritime, Crowley Maritime Corp.'s Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm, is providing the design for a new 100-foot, Z-Drive hybrid tugboat to be built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders for San Francisco headquartered Baydelta Maritime.

The vessel will be the first hybrid tug designed by Jensen to enter the construction phase and its hybrid system, which will use Rolls-Royce technology, will be the first installed by the Nichols Brothers shipyard.

Scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2019, the tug will feature the same ship assist and tanker escort capabilities as existing Valor class harbor tugs, but with multiple operational modes.

The Rolls-Royce hybrid system allows for the vessel to operate direct-diesel, diesel-electric or fully-electric while assisting the large containerships and tankers that operate in U.S. West Coast ports. This concept will save fuel and reduce emissions, while supplying Baydelta with the same power and vessel characteristics needed for their operations. The flexibility provided by the drive system will allow loitering and transit at up to 7-8 knots in electric-only mode, then a bollard pull of 90, or nine short tons, in combined diesel-electric mode.

The tug will be powered by two Caterpillar C3516 C Tier 3 diesel engines, each rated at 1995 kW at 1,600 rpm, supplied by Peterson Power of Portland, Ore.; and by two Rolls-Royce supplied 424 kW electric motors. The Z-drive system, two Rolls-Royce 255FP units, can accept power from the diesel engines, electric motors and from both power sources. The electric motors are powered by three CAT C9.3 generators with 300 kW each, which are 480V three-phase at 1,800 rpm, and one harbor generator, a C7.1 150 kW 480V, three-phase at 1,800 rpm. All four generators will be supplied by Peterson Power.

The tug will have eight berths, and the major equipment on board will include a Rapp Marine electric hawser winch and a single drum tow winch. The tug is designed to carry up to 71,000 gallons of fuel and 4,300 gallons of fresh water. It will have a large pilot house providing all-around visibility; a deckhouse with an open feel; a large mess and lounge area; and accommodations for an eight-person crew.

The tugboat will be ABS Load Line classed and compliant with U.S. Coast Guard regulations, as required at delivery.

"Jensen is proud to have been chosen as the design firm on this project, and we look forward to seeing the vessel through from concept to completion," said Bryan Nichols, director, business development, for Jensen Maritime. "We are pleased to be working with long-standing partners Baydelta and Nichols Brothers on this historic build. Our work reflects our commitment to innovative, environmentally friendly design combined with powerful, high-quality performance. This tug will meet the industry's demand for strong, yet nimble vessels with the quality design that customers expect from Jensen."