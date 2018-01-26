Stock Exchange Notice

Date: 26 January 2018

GC Rieber Shipping ASA: Rights issue resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES, OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of GC Rieber Shipping ASA (the "Company") was held today, 26 January 2018 at 10:00 hours (CET).

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved the proposed rights issue (the "Rights Issue") of 13,333,333 new shares in the Company as announced on 21 December 2017. The Rights Issue is part of a refinancing of the Company, together with certain debt amendments agreed with the banks and where the relevant credit committee approvals have been obtained, subject to satisfactory documentation and other customary conditions. The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached hereto.

The further terms and conditions for the Rights Issue will be detailed in a prospectus (the "Prospectus") to be published following approval of such Prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, expected to be on or about 13 February 2018.

For further information:

CEO Christian W. Berg, phone: +47 974 05 553

CFO Einar Ytredal, phone: +47 975 20 184

About GC Rieber Shipping:

GC Rieber Shipping's business within offshore/shipping includes ownership in specialized vessels, high quality marine ship management and project development within the segments subsea, ice/support and marine seismic. The group has a specialized competence in offshore operations in harsh environments as well as design, development and maritime operation of offshore vessels.

GC Rieber Shipping currently operates and has direct and indirect ownership in 11 advanced special purpose vessels for defined markets within the subsea, ice/support and marine seismic segments. The Company has its headquarter and a ship management office in Bergen, and an additional ship management company in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). The Company is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker RISH.

Further information is available on the Company's website www.gcrieber-shipping.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

