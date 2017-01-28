Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $30.1 million more for Fitzgerald repairs

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrived at the port of Pascagoula, Miss., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 aboard the heavy lift transport vessel MV Transshelf

JANUARY 28, 2017 — Huntington Ingalls Inc. - Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $30,169,626 modification to a previously awarded contract for the execution of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) emergent repair and restoration.

This brings the total contracts awarded thus far for work needed on the destroyer to upwards of $250 million (see earlier story).

This latest award provides for additional modernization work items and contract growth for collision repairs as well as maintenance for the vessel which was damaged on the starboard side above and below the waterline in its June 17 collision with a Philippine-flagged containership in which seven sailors lost their lives.

The Navy says that additional contract modifications for collision repair, equipment installation as well as other maintenance and modernization requirements are planned with final definitization of the contract in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.