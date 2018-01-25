Carnival orders second LNG fueled ship for P&O Cruises

JANUARY 25, 2018 — Carnival Corporation & plc has signed a contract for a second next-generation cruise ship for its P&O Cruises brand with leading German shipbuilder Meyer Werft GmbH. Delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The ship will be built at Meyer Werft's Papenburg, Germany, shipyard and will be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) both while in port and at sea.

Similar to a P&O Cruises sister ship due for delivery in 2020, this second new vessel will be the largest cruise ship to be built specifically for the British market. It will be 180,000 gross tons and will accommodate approximately 5,200 guests (lower berths). Both new ships will be registered in the U.K.

The new ship is part of Carnival Corporation's ongoing fleet enhancement strategy with 19 new ships scheduled for delivery between 2018 and 2022.

Carnival U.K. president Josh Weinstein said: "We are seeing the momentum in awareness of cruising both across the media and in our national psyche as ever-increasing numbers of people see first-hand the value for money, unrivaled service and extraordinary onboard experience. These two next-generation ships for delivery in the next four years are real and tangible evidence of our absolute optimism for future growth."

P&O Cruises senior vice president Paul Ludlow said: "We have a bold and ambitious vision for P&O Cruises to become Britain's number one holiday choice and we can only do that by increasing our fleet. The build for our 2020 ship begins this spring and it will offer all generations of British guests the holiday of a lifetime on the next generation of P&O Cruises ships."

In total, Carnival Corporation has agreements in place with leading German and Finnish shipbuilders Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku to build eight LNG-fueled cruise ships for four of its ten cruise brands with delivery dates between 2018 and 2022 – two for AIDA Cruises with expected delivery dates in 2018 and 2021, two for Costa Cruises with expected delivery dates in 2019 and 2021, two for P&O Cruises UK with expected delivery dates in 2020 and 2022 and two for Carnival Cruise Line with expected delivery dates in 2020 and 2022.