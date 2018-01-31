ESCAPE TO THE ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS WITH ALL NEW 2018 DEALS AND OFFERS

Plantation, Florida, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the New Year in full swing, there is no better time than now for travelers to escape the cold and book an affordable getaway to the beautiful Islands Of The Bahamas. Whether travelers are looking to get a taste of Bahamian culture in the capital of Nassau, explore the charming history and ecological wonders of Grand Bahama Island or soak up the sun throughout the exotic and adventurous Out Islands, there are plenty of deals that will help travelers land their dream vacation. See below for The Bahamas’ best offers this New Year.



EXPLORE THE GEMS OF NASSAU AND PARADISE ISLAND

The country’s main tourism hub is booming with luxury resorts, casinos, dining, shopping and a vibrant nightlife, all while offering visitors authentic Bahamian culture. Below are a few deals that the capital has to offer in 2018:

Atlantis, Paradise Island – The newly updated Atlantis, Paradise Island, announced two incredible winter deals, timed with the New Year. Warm Up Your Winter: This deal is perfect for travelers looking to escape the brutal cold winter months and find warmth on Paradise Island. For more information visit: www.atlantisbahamas.com/wednesdayoffer or call1-800-ATLANTIS. The special offer includes: Rates from $209 per night, with up to a $300 Resort Credit* Booking Window: January 15-February 2, 2018 Travel Window: January 17-May 31, 2018 Bonus: Stay on a Wednesday and receive breakfast for two daily and additional $100 resort credit *Blackout dates: February 21, March 14, March 21, March 28, April 4 Book Summer Early and Save: This offer catered to travelers looking to escape the winter, while also planning the summer months ahead. For more information visit: www.atlantisbahamas.com/specials or call 1-800-ATLANTIS. The special offer includes: Rates from $209 per night, with up to a $300 Resort Credit* Booking Window: Now through January 31, 2018 Travel Window: Now through December 23, 2018. Please Note: Resort Credit valid for travel through September 30. *Blackout dates: February 18-25, March 17-April 9

Atlantis, Paradise Island – The newly updated Atlantis, Paradise Island, announced two incredible winter deals, timed with the New Year.

SLS Baha Mar – The brand new SLS Baha Mar is offering up to 20 percent off room rates and u p to $200 in food and beverage credit to use onsite at Cleo, Monkey Bar, F’ilia, Katsuya, Bungalow Pool or in room dining. Travelers can experience the highly anticipated new property and take advantage of the deal by booking before January 31, 2018. A minimum stay of three nights is required. For more information visit: www.slshotels.com/bahamar/specials.



Sandals Royal Bahamian – This elegant resort is a blend of European sophistication and exotic offshore island adventure. Guests will receive a 65 percent discount when they book a minimum of three nights through Dec. 28, 2018. Prices at this resort start from $244 per person/per night at the Luxury Level. For more information visit: www.sandals.com/main/bahamian/ba-home.

Warwick Paradise Island – With the "Valentine Love in Paradise" promotion, couples will enjoy romantic perks including prosecco and chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival, 16 oz. rum cake and a $100 spa credit per person. The package is available for Harbour Deluxe Balcony and Harbour Premium Balcony rooms, double occupancy, with all-inclusive rates starting from $661 per night for travel February 1-14, 2018. For travel February 15-28, 2018, rates start from $675 per night. A minimum stay of three nights is required. For more information visit: www. warwickhotels.com/paradise-island-bahamas/special-offers/valentine-love-in-paradise/.

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND

Grand Bahama Island is home to one of the world’s largest underwater cave systems, boasts miles of beautiful beaches and holds a unique small town charm with a rich history. Just a short distance from Nassau and Florida, visitors looking for a quick and inexpensive warm weather getaway have new offers to enjoy:

Lighthouse Pointe – This blended, beachside property is offering guests the opportunity to save up to 35 percent with the Grand Bahama Getaway deal. Travelers must book an all-inclusive stay at Grand Lucayan’s Lighthouse Pointe by February 28, 2018. For more information visit: www.grandlucayan.com/specials.

Flamingo Bay Hotel And Marina – Guests can stay at the Flamingo Bay Hotel and Marina with rates from just $75 per night. For more information visit: www.flamingobaymarina.com.

Pelican Bay Hotel – Couples have the chance to enjoy a spectacular view with the Extremely Intimate Honeymoon and Romance Package. The offer includes the Waterside Stateroom for two, roundtrip airport transfers, daily buffet breakfast for two, an exotic 50-minute couple’s massage and more. For more information visit: www.pelicanbayhotel.com/special-offers/extremelyintimate.

DISCOVER THE OUT ISLANDS

From the Exumas and Abaco to Eleuthera and Harbour Island, the Out Islands are known for their rustic yet charming appeal. Travelers looking to go off-the-beaten-path can take advantage of these seasonal deals:

Out Islands Promotion Board – Travelers can receive a $250 Air/Cruise Ferry Credit when they pre-book an air/cruise ferry-inclusive vacation for four consecutive nights or longer at a participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member hotel. Book before January 31, 2018 for travel through June 30, 2018. Travelers who pre-book an air-inclusive vacation for four to six consecutive nights at a participating hotel (single or double occupancy) will receive one free roundtrip airline or ferry ticket from Nassau. Those who pre-book an air-inclusive vacation for seven consecutive nights at a participating hotel will receive two free roundtrip airline or ferry tickets from Nassau. For more information visit: www.myoutisands.com/SpecialOffers. *Blackout dates: March 29-April 1, 2018

Sandals Emerald Bay – This luxury resort located in Great Exuma is currently running a promotion of up to 65 percent when guests book a minimum of three nights through December 28, 2018. Prices start from $269 per person/per night at the Club Level. Couples who book their all-inclusive stay at Sandals Emerald Bay will receive unlimited complimentary fitness classes, all land and water sports, scuba diving, 5-star Global Gourmet dining and much more. For more information visit: www.sandals.com/main/emerald/em-home.

Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort in Abaco – Guests who book by February 28, 2018 and stay four or more nights can expect wonderful deals including a daily breakfast credit of $20 per room on three night stays or more, one free golf credit per night per room, and one free 60 minute massage For more information visit www.treasurecay.com or call Treasure Cay Reservations 1-800-327-1584.

Grand Isle Resort & Spa – The tranquil resort and spa is offering three new special offers this season. For more information visit: www.grandisleresort.com. Swimming With The Pigs : This package includes daily breakfast for two at Palapa Grill and a half day swimming pig excursion for two guests. There is a three-night minimum and rates start at $699 for a One Bedroom Villa per night. Stay More, Save More : Stay 3-4 nights and save 15 percent; stay 5-6 nights and save 20 percent; Stay seven or more nights and save 25 percent. Pamper and Play : This special includes one round of golf and a one hour Serenity Swedish Massage. Guests must book at least two nights. Rates start at $835 for a One Bedroom Villa per night.

Grand Isle Resort & Spa – The tranquil resort and spa is offering three new special offers this season. For more information visit: www.grandisleresort.com.

Pineapple Fields Resort – Stay four or more nights at this beachfront resort in Eleuthera, and receive a free dinner at Tippy’s Beachfront Bar and Restaurant. For more information visit www.pineapplefields.com or call 1-877-677-9539.

Romora Bay Resort and Marina – This Harbour Island gem is offering an exclusive selection of packages and offers this season for an unspoiled getaway to Harbour Island. For more information visit: www.romorabay.com. The Romantic : This package perfect for couples and honeymooners alike includes a private dinner for two on the bayside deck, one 45-minute couples’ massage, roundtrip airport transfers from North Eleuthera and more. Guests must book three nights to receive the $2,000 special rate. Island Discovery Package : This offer includes a private boat charter for a day of island sightseeing, access to golf cart rentals for four days, roundtrip airport transfers from North Eleuthera and more. Guests must book four nights to receive the $2,500 special rate.

Romora Bay Resort and Marina – This Harbour Island gem is offering an exclusive selection of packages and offers this season for an unspoiled getaway to Harbour Island. For more information visit: www.romorabay.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

U.S. currency is accepted and is interchangeable with the Bahamian dollar.

Temperatures, year-round, range from 68 to 86 degrees during the day and 62-70 degrees at night.

Ocean temperature ranges from 73 degrees (February) to 82 degrees (August).

The entry requirement for U.S. and Canadian residents is proof of citizenship, in the form of a passport. All U.S. citizens and foreign nationals traveling to the United States from The Bahamas, are required to present a valid passport or another secure document accepted by United States Customs and Border Protection.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Islands Of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone. Each island has its own personality and attractions for a variety of vacation styles with some of the world’s best scuba diving, fishing, sailing, boating, as well as, shopping and dining. The destination offers an easily accessible tropical getaway and provides convenience for travelers with preclearance through U.S. customs and immigration, and the Bahamian dollar is on par with the U.S. dollar. Do everything or do nothing, just remember It’s Better in The Bahamas. For more information call 1-800-Bahamas or visit www.Bahamas.com. Look for The Bahamas on the web on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

