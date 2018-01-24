CMA CGM names Group Senior VP IT and Transformation

JANUARY 24, 2018 — Marseille, France, headquartered container shipping giant CMA CGM has appointed Rajesh Krishnamurthy as Group Senior VP IT and Transformation, effective February 12, 2018.

CMA CGM says that, among CEO Rodolphe Saadé's strategic priorities, digitalization is considered as a lever for growth, differentiation and performance. Initiatives already launched include the appointment of a worldwide team of Chief Digital Officers and the establishment of CMA CGM Ventures ,a corporate venture structure dedicated to investments in innovative technologies, the development of partnerships with major e-commerce groups, etc.

CMA CGM says that, to drive this transformation, it is recruiting the best specialists in the field and that is why it has hired Rajesh Krishnamurthy to drive this strategy.

Previously, Rajesh Krishnamurthy was President - Head of Europe and Global Head Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications & Services of Infosys, where his responsibilities also included Infosys Consulting, a global advisor to leading companies for strategy, business optimization and technology-enabled transformation programs.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy graduated in Electronics Engineering from the University of Pune, India.