CMS in global service deal for low-speed WinGD engines

JANUARY 23, 2018—At a ceremony attended by major shipowners, shipbuilders, and engine builders in Shanghai, China, CSSC Marine Service (CMS) formally launched its global service product lifecycle support and aftersales service for Winterthur Gas and Diesel Ltd (WinGD) engines.

CMS is a newly formed subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp. (CSSC).

At the ceremony, Anil Soni, General Manager Operations and Deputy Managing Director, China, presented the authorization to CMS, to formally represent the start of their global service support agreement for all WinGD products, including WinGD, Wärtsilä and Sulzer two-stroke engines.



Under the agreement with WinGD, CMS will perform and offer worldwide services to all WinGD low-speed diesel engines. This includes field services, technical services, repair centers and the supply of solutions. This agreement also emphasizes and enables a platform for sharing of engine data, particularly to ensure that service solutions and findings are directly fed back into the engine design for faster improvement. The agreement includes the added benefit of a 24/7 customer hotline, operated by CMS service engineers and technical experts, with the support of WinGD experts in their key global locations.



CMS President Andrew Stump, said: “Since the establishment of CMS in 2017, we have been focusing on the necessary business processes, regulations, databases, stock investments, getting our warehouse operational and cultivating relations with important business partners such as WinGD.



“We are committed to providing consistent and reliable product support, and with the advantage of easy access to the technical knowledge of engines and ships built by our fellow CSSC companies, this approved supplier agreement with WinGD was the next logical step in our journey.”



CMS have also recently signed exclusive aftersales agreements with CSSC-MES Diesel Co.,Ltd (CMD), and Hudong Heavy Machinery (HHM) engine factories that includes management of all warranty processes for both WinGD and MAN brand engines. Other agreements signed by CMS recently includes; CSSC Jiujiang Fire Equipment Co.,Ltd., O.M.T, Italy and Technava, Greece.



Going forward CMS will be focusing on providing more choice to CSSC customers to receive competitive OEM priced parts and services, managing parts, field service and warranty for all CSSC manufactured products. CMS’ logistics center in Shanghai, will act as the hub for their global distribution network with the aim to be efficient in the delivery of key engine components for engine builders including; CMD, HHM, and CSSC Marine Power (CMP).



Strengthening their current presence in China, CMS plan to open service centers on the North and South coast of China within the coming months and are currently assessing various locations in key ports worldwide.