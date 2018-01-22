Qatar based Milaha acquires its largest containership

JANUARY 22, 2018 — Doha, Qatar, based maritime and logistics conglomerate Milaha has acquired its largest container vessel to date, the 2007-built 3,768 TEU Majd.

Built by STX Shipbuilding, South Korea, the 246.87 m LOA vessel will be one 17 containerships that Milaha operates, and is part of the ongoing expansion of the group's overall fleet. Milaha currently fully owns and operates a fleet of over 80 vessels, including LNG and product tankers, offshore support vessels, container and bulk vessels, among other vessel categories.

"We are pleased to add Majd to our growing fleet in the few coming weeks," said Milaha's President and CEO Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai. "The new vessel is part of our strategy to optimize our container shipping network with larger tonnage to meet increasing customer demand for capacity and cost efficiency in a highly competitive market. Majd will be phased into our existing network and will gradually replace smaller tonnage."