Destination Gotland inks LNG fuel contract with Nauticor

JANUARY 22, 2018 — Swedish ferry operator Destination Gotland AB has signed a contract with Hamburg based Linde Group subsidiary Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG covering the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel for the ferry service connecting the Swedish mainland with the island of Gotland.

Destination Gotland's first LNG fueled RoPax ferry M/S Visborg, under construction at China's Guangzhou Shipyard International, will begin operations on that route later this year.

The 200 m long vessel will have a deadweight capacity of approximately 4,800 tonnes, room for about 1,650 passengers and 1,750 trailer lane meters.

Christer Bruzelius, CEO of Destination Gotland, stated, "We are glad to have found in Nauticor a leading and experienced LNG supplier and partner. We are now able to offer not only a comfortable and safe passage from the mainland to the island of Gotland to our 1,75 million passengers per year, but at the same time contribute to the protection of the environment along the Swedish coast."

"We are very happy that we have been able to win Destination Gotland, which is a highly professional operator of one of the largest LNG-fueled ferries in the world, as a customer," said Mahinde Abeynaike, CEO of Nauticor. "Our new LNG bunker vessel will play an important role in developing a tailor made solution for Destination Gotland. Further, we will closely cooperate with our sister company AGA that operates the Linde Group's LNG terminal in Nynäshamn. Thus, we create a unique supply chain leveraging the expansive LNG assets of the Linde Group in Scandinavia. This marks an important step in the development of a stable supply of LNG for the shipping industry in North Sea and Baltic Sea."