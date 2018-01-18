OSD adds to Azistern 2870 harbor tug to its portfolio

OSD adds to Azistern 2870 harbor tug to its portfolio

JANUARY 18, 2018 — IJmuiden, Netherlands, headquartered Offshore Ship Designers (OSD) has launched a new tug design as part of its expanding portfolio of fuel-efficient vessels.

The 390 gt Azistern 2870 harbor tug has a hard chine hull form which optimizes energy-saving during transit and results in a very low wash, a valuable attribute in crowded ports and harbors.

It has a bollard pull of 70 tonnes and a maximum speed of 12 knots. With accommodations for six persons, it has an overall length of 28.3 m, and a breadth of 11.5 m.

The Azistern 2870 combines compact vessel length with high bollard pull. It has been designed with multiple deck equipment options to meet specific end-user preferences.

Options can include a double drum forward towing winch with integrated horizontal anchor windlass and mooring warping heads, or a forward towing winch with separate vertical anchor windlass/capstan units. A double drum aft winch can be included in a semi-sheltered position, and the towing hook comes with multiple positioning options.

The vessel can also be fitted with a stern roller, deck crane, and FiFi monitors, and the design provides for the possible installation of a bow-thruster unit.

The Azistern 2870 has been designed with fully MLC-compliant crew cabins that include a number of ensuite washrooms. There is semi-sheltered access to accommodations and ample space for storage of loose deck equipment. The vessel also features semi-sheltered engine room intake louvers and fully enclosed dedicated deck store lockers and rope store lockers, ideal for operation in cold-weather regions.

OSD technical manager Herm Jan de Vries says, "The Azistern 2870 is the very latest addition to our Azistern family. Like its sisters, it is a highly flexible vessel which offers operators the innovative options they need in today's challenging market conditions. The basic design is on the shelves, which results in a short delivery time for clients."

Want more? Subscribe now!

Related items

More in this category: « HY tug will meet tough environmental demands of new Brazilian port
back to top

Join Marine Log's Email List

News from NASDAQ

Visit the Online Maritime Exhibition

Find information on Workboats at

NauticExpo

Copyright © 2017 Simmons-Boardman Publishing Inc.