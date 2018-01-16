Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Pricing of Series E Preferred Units

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO) announced today that it has priced its public offering of 4,600,000 8.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Series E Preferred Units), representing limited partner interests, at $25.00 per unit. Distributions will be payable on the Series E Preferred Units (i) from and including the original issue date to, but excluding February 15, 2025 at a fixed rate equal to 8.875% per annum of the stated liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit and (ii) from and including February 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 640.7 basis points. The offering is expected to close on January 23, 2018. Teekay Offshore has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 690,000 Series E Preferred Units. The Partnership expects to use the net proceeds from the public offering for general partnership purposes, which may include funding installment payments on newbuildings and conversion projects and debt repayments.



Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the oil industry, primarily focusing on oil production-related activities of its customers and operating in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP), comprised of 63 offshore assets (including newbuildings), which includes floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS), long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and conventional tankers.

Teekay Offshore intends to apply to have the Series E Preferred Units listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The joint book-running managers for this offering are Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. The co-managers for this offering are Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ING Financial Markets LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

