Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Chairman

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSX:NUS) (OTC:NUSMF) (the "Company" or "Nautilus") announces that Mr Tariq Al Barwani has been appointed to the role of non-executive Chairman.



Mr Al Barwani joined the Company’s board in May 2016. He is a director and shareholder of MB Holding Company LLC, and Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Mining LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MB Holding Company. MB Holding Company is Nautilus’ largest shareholder.

Mr Al Barwani has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Imperial College, United Kingdom, and a Masters in Business Administration specializing in strategy and leadership from McGill University in Canada.

In parallel with this new appointment, the Board of Directors has also embarked upon a process of Board renewal, looking to appoint additional new independent directors, and to expand the Board’s skill sets to support the financing and delivery of the world’s first deep sea mine.

About Nautilus Minerals Inc. Nautilus is the first company to explore the ocean floor for polymetallic seafloor massive sulphide deposits. Nautilus was granted the first mining lease for such deposits at the prospect known as Solwara 1, in the territorial waters of Papua New Guinea, where it is aiming to produce copper, gold and silver. The Company has also been granted its environmental permit for this site.



Nautilus also holds highly prospective exploration acreage in the western Pacific (granted and under application), as well as in international waters in the Central Pacific.



A Canadian registered company, Nautilus is listed on the TSX:NUS stock exchange and is also a member of the Nasdaq International Designation program. Its corporate office is in Brisbane, Australia. Its major shareholders include MB Holding Company LLC, an Oman based group with interests in mining, oil & gas, which holds a 29.3% interest and Metalloinvest, the largest iron ore producer in Europe and the CIS, which has a 18.5% holding (each on a non-diluted basis, excluding loan shares outstanding under the Company’s share loan plan).





