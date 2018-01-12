Foss Maritime appoints Bryceon Sumner as CFO

JANUARY 12, 2018 — Bryceon Sumner has joined Seattle based Foss Maritime as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role at Foss, Sumner will oversee all aspects of the organization's financial function and performance with an eye toward the company's long-range strategic goals.

"Bryceon is a strategic leader with a track record of successfully leading companies' financial functions through periods of growth and change," said John Parrott, President and CEO of Foss Maritime. "His financial leadership experience will be a key component of Foss' success as we continue forward and grow our service lines."

Prior to joining Foss, Sumner served as COO and CFO for public and private companies, family offices and as a senior financial officer of a $60 billion government banking insurance fund. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer of Academic Partnerships, a Dallas-based educational technology provider focused on developing online classroom tools for nonprofit colleges and universities.

He began his career at Ernst & Young working on several IPOs, including a banking tech IPO that was later sold for $3.9 billion.

"I'm thrilled to join Foss in this CFO role and I think my experience in a number of different industries will bring a unique perspective to Foss," said Sumner. "The maritime industry is fascinating to me and I'm looking forward to learning and growing with the knowledgeable leaders at Foss, to help strengthen our finances and support the important work we are doing."

Sumner graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in accounting and the University of Texas at Austin with an MPA in accounting.