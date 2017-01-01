Sales Manager USA

Talented, ambitious and ready for a challenge? We are currently looking for a Sales Manager to strengthen our sales team within our product division Cranes and Product division Winches and Handling Equipment. You will be responsible for operational sales and marketing of our products to clients, and through our agents/Palfinger Marine Offices in specified geographical areas.

PALFINGER MARINE has a great opportunity for a highly motived, self-starter to work as our Sales Manager USA. If you have a strong technical aptitude, natural sales instincts and the ability to work in a fast paced environment, this could be the role that takes your career to the next level!

We are looking primarily for a person who is a permanent resident of the United States and preferably living in LA or TX GOM area. Our Sales Manager USA will work closely with the company’s other sales/field personnel and the successful candidate will also be provided the necessary tools and resources needed to create measurable and sustainable value for the Company while ensuring that sales and business development efforts support the Company’s overall strategy and goals.

The ideal candidate will have a strong network within the Offshore/Oil & Gas community along with the ability to act as a trustworthy technical advisor to customers across the range of our products. Strong project management and effective presentation skills will also be essential components for success in this position.

Your tasks:

• You shall have primary responsibility for sales and business development related to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) area. To thrive in this role, a good understanding of the Offshore and Oil & Gas market is needed to be able to provide support to our customers. Identify and develop territory potential. Plan and execute territory coverage and sales approach to assure most effective development of the sales territory in order to meet the established goals.

• Contact established and prospective customers to provide close personal service; seek out and develop new accounts and product applications, and increase market share.

• Work closely with Naval Architects, Ship Owners, Shipyards and Engineering Consultants providing product expertise and problem-solving advice using PALFINGER MARINE products.

• Conduct sales presentations and obtains favorable specifications for PALFINGRER MARINE products.

• Interfaces with customer representatives to ascertain project requirements and provide any necessary technical assistance or service to the customer.

• Maintain thorough lead and customer tracking through use of CRM. Exercise lead generation, evaluate leads and engage customers derived from leads.

• Manage sales through development of quotes & orders and provide sales support for multi-product projects.

• Develop sales quotes to assure a profit and a high level of customer satisfaction. Monitor transactions through project completion, including collections, in consultation with Product Division, and assist in resolving any discrepancies or making any changes during the course of the project.

• Develop information on competitive price situations; verify and analyze quotations against PALFINGER MARINE’s ability to meet customer proposals and make recommendations to the Sales Director.

• Develop and maintain statistical data on competitors' products, quality, sales, pricing, production facilities, limitations and marketing procedures.

• Other duties as assigned.

Your qualifications:

• Bachelors degree or higher.

• Experience building and developing working relationships with customers.

• Good organizational skills.

• Effective verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills.

• Critical thinking skills with an emphasis on value creation.

• Ability to travel up to 50+% including overnight.

• Proficiency with PowerPoint, Excel, Word, Outlook and CRM.

• Drivers license.

• Naval Architect or Bachelors Degree in Engineering.

• 5+ years’ experience in offshore or oil & gas industry.

• Established relationships in the offshore or oil & gas industry.

• Experience and/or background in technical sales.

• Experience and/or background in offshore cranes, winches or handling equipment.

• Knowledge of typical offshore vessel and rig operations.

• Knowledge of typical offshore vessel and rig designs.

We offer:

• An independent and varied position in a leading and globally acting company.

• An international network of highly motivated colleagues with outstanding industrial and professional skills.

• Excellent opportunities for personal and professional career development.

• A competitive compensation package, including 401K and healthcare insurances.

Note! Except where prohibited by state law, all offers of employment are conditioned upon successfully passing a drug test.

Please send resumes to: vanessa.comeaux@palfingermarine.com