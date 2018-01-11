Damen delivers fourth security vessel to Nigerian operator

JANUARY 11, 2018 — Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Ltd. of Lagos, Nigeria, has taken delivery of another Damen 3307 Patrol Vessel for operations in the offshore oil fields in the Gulf of Guinea.

Named Guardian 4, the vessel has joined its three sister ships in providing security and support services to oil majors active in Nigeria’s territorial waters.

Homeland is one of the few Government-approved, private maritime security companies operating in Nigeria and has a valid MOU with the Nigerian Navy. The arrival of the fourth Guardian adds significantly to the company's ability to meet its goal of providing turnkey security services that include deterrence of and intervention in piracy attacks.

Designed to carry up to 16 military personnel and their equipment, Damen 3307 Patrol Vessel is a variant on the shipbuilder's best-selling Fast Crew Supplier 3307. It offers all the benefits of the basic FCS 3307 design — a top speed of 30 knots, rapid acceleration and excellent seakeeping — and adds a range of special refinements including an armored wheelhouse and internal safe haven. Additional equipment specified by Homeland includes a Fast Rescue Craft, FuelTrax electronic fuel monitoring system and a self-cleaning fuel separator. Additionally, 15 seats for crew transfers have also been fitted.