Fairbanks Morse Engine to Provide Propulsion for United States Navy’s San Antonio Class Ship - LPD 29

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairbanks Morse - an EnPro Industries company (NYSE:NPO) and leading provider of solutions that are powering the world forward - has been awarded a contract to build and deliver the main propulsion diesel engines (MPDE) that will power LPD 29, the U.S. Navy’s thirteenth San Antonio landing platform dock (LPD) class ship. Fairbanks Morse will also be a featured exhibitor this week at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 30th Annual National Symposium.



Construction of the engines will begin in 2019 and they are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 to Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Fairbanks Morse will then support installation, testing, and sea trials for the vessel. The four sequentially turbocharged 16-cylinder Colt-Pielstick PC 2.5 diesel engines with common rail (CR) fuel injection will deliver over 31 MW of propulsion power and are among the largest medium speed diesel engines manufactured in the United States.

“We are excited about this contract because the four engines being delivered will have a proven, fuel efficient common rail fuel injection system which will deliver many benefits to the Navy,” said Andrew Smith, business leader of Fairbanks Morse’s marine segment. “Over the ship’s operational lifetime, the common rail fuel system will improve fuel consumption and reduce engine maintenance, thereby lowering lifecycle costs.”

The San Antonio LPD ship class utilizes Fairbanks Morse diesel engines for its primary propulsion system through two controllable pitch propellers (CPP). The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies. These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and can serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious-ready groups. Additionally, LPDs will be able to provide humanitarian assistance and support disaster relief missions throughout the first half of the 21st century.

For over 70 years, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard have turned to Fairbanks Morse Engine to provide quality diesel engines for marine propulsion and ship service systems. Approximately 75 percent of the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet is powered by Fairbanks Morse engines.

About Fairbanks Morse Engine

For over 125 years, Fairbanks Morse has been powering the world forward with innovative distributed power generation solutions that deliver optimal performance in a wide range of applications from base load and standby in municipal, nuclear, and institutional facilities to locomotive engines, and naval and commercial-class ship propulsion and shipboard power. Reliable and dependable, their flagship Opposed Piston (OP) engine technology has been trusted for decades and has totaled over 100 million operating hours – many units with over 40 years of service. Learn more about how Fairbanks Morse is committed to delivering power where it is needed most in the world by visiting www.fairbanksmorse.com.

About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit www.enproindustries.com.



