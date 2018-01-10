Maritime Luncheon speaker to address sexual harassment in the maritime industry

JANUARY 10, 2018—Marine Log and India House are proud to announce that Annmarie Bhola, CEO, Enhanced Building Solutions, will be the featured speaker during The Maritime Luncheon at India House on January 16, 2018 at the historic India House in Lower Manhattan.

During her presentation, “Sexual Harassment in the Maritime Industry,” Bhola plans to discuss some do's and don'ts that will affect the incoming workforce.

Bhola doesn't claim to be an expert on sexual harassment—she believes that’s better left in the hands of companies’ human resources departments and attorneys. However, at a recent talk she gave at a maritime institution to help prepare students for life at sea, a question was raised by a female student that brought back memories from her own personal experience where she had to pay the price of someone else who had filed a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Bhola graduated from SUNY Maritime and was the only Third Assistant female engineer that graduated from her incoming class of 244 back in 1998. She sailed for a short period of time and took a hiatus from the maritime industry for some years but her recent venture as CEO of Enhanced Building Solutions has brought her back focusing on Mechanical Systems Training, Safety & Compliance.

Bhola’s presentation is the first in The Maritime Luncheon at India House series of monthly lunch and learn events jointly produced by Marine Log and India House.

Built in 1851, India House is a three-story Italian Renaissance-style structure that originally served as the Hanover Bank and in 1870 as the New York Cotton Exchange. India House has called it home since 1913. The building has been designated as a New York City Landmark since 1965 and National Historic Landmark since 1977.

Registration information

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 12 Noon for Cash Bar, with 12:45 PM for seating for lunch.

Join your maritime colleagues for this lunch and learn event at historic India House for its superb cuisine, renowned marine art collection, networking, and thought-provoking discussion

The registration fee is $50 ($45 for India House members). You can book your reservations, by either calling 212-269-2323, Press: “3” or e-mail: membership@indiahouse.nyc

India House is located at 1 Hanover Square, New York, NY 10004.