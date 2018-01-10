C-Innovation forms turnkey subsea projects group

JANUARY 10, 2018 — C-Innovation, LLC (C-I), an aﬃlliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, has formed a turnkey subsea projects group. Capable of providing a complete solution to its global customer base without sourcing outside the Chouest family worldwide, the new group is based in ECO's Houston oﬃce, at the heart of the energy corridor.

"This represents a significant milestone for C-I, and it helps solidify our reputation as a true turnkey provider of subsea services with the backing and support of the diverse family of companies within the ECO group," said David Sheetz, manager of C-I's Subsea Division. "The vertical integration amongst the vast network of Chouest aﬃliate companies provides a fully integrated subsea solution for any complex project for our customers."



C-I's in-house project management team provides engineering support, procedure development and review, project execution and ﬁnal reporting requirements. With access to ECO's industry-leading inventory of mission-speciﬁc vessels, it provides greater ﬂexibility in matching and scheduling of assets, delivering savings to the customer.

The diverse group of companies also includes Chouest's various port facilities, a logistics company, tank cleaning services, shipyards and dryn-docks, located throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast and Brazil.

With corporate headquarters in Mandeville, LA, C-I's advanced ROV capabilities provide a broad spectrum of support to subsea construction projects, as well as drilling, intervention, maintenance and heavy lift assignments.



"C-I is highly knowledgeable in all aspects of subsea ﬁeld engineering and design," said Sheetz. "We know how to get components to the sea ﬂoor and lay them out logically and eﬃciently to achieve the greatest result for our customers. This grouping of diverse services delivers enhanced savings to the customer and enables eﬃcient cradle-to-grave control of projects in the current tight market."