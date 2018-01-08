McDermott Updates Investors Regarding Proposed Combination

HOUSTON, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) today provided an updated investor presentation regarding its proposed combination with CB&I (NYSE:CBI) which was announced on December 18, 2017. The presentation, which has been included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, can be accessed by visiting www.sec.gov or by visiting the investor relations section of McDermott’s website.

About McDermott

McDermott is a leading provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (“EPCI”), front-end engineering and design (“FEED”) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. McDermott delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipelines, installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex Offshore and Subsea oil and gas projects to help oil companies safely produce and transport hydrocarbons. McDermott’s customers include national and major energy companies. Operating in approximately 20 countries across the world, McDermott’s locally focused and globally integrated resources include approximately 12,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels, fabrication facilities and engineering offices. McDermott is renowned for its extensive knowledge and experience, technological advancements, performance records, superior safety and commitment to deliver. McDermott has served the energy industry since 1923, and shares of its common stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. As used in this press release, McDermott includes McDermott International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. To learn more, visit our website at www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties that may impact actual results of operations of McDermott, including after the proposed business combination with CB&I. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about anticipated cost and revenue synergies, accretion, risks related to CB&I projects, best-in-class operations, opportunities to capture additional value from market trends, maintenance of a consistent customer approach to pricing, safety and transition issues, free cash flow, plans to de-lever, targeted credit ratings, expected completion date and permanent debt financing. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: the ability of McDermott and CB&I to obtain the regulatory and shareholder approvals necessary to complete the proposed combination; the risk that a condition to the closing of the proposed combination may not be satisfied, or that the proposed combination may fail to close, including as the result of any inability to obtain the financing for the combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings, regulatory proceedings or enforcement matters that may be instituted relating to the proposed combination; the costs incurred to consummate the proposed combination; the possibility that the expected synergies from the proposed combination will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period; difficulties related to the integration of the two companies; the credit ratings of the combined businesses following the proposed combination; disruption from the proposed combination making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees, regulators or suppliers; the diversion of management time and attention on the proposed combination; adverse changes in the markets in which McDermott and CB&I operate or credit markets; the inability of McDermott or CB&I to execute on contracts in backlog successfully; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and CB&I; or changes in industry norms and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see each of McDermott’s and CB&I’s annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. This press release reflects the views of McDermott’s management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any proxy, vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transactions, McDermott International, Inc. (“McDermott”) intends to file a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), that will include (1) a joint proxy statement of McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (“CB&I”), which also will constitute a prospectus of McDermott and (2) an offering prospectus of McDermott Technology, B.V. to be used in connection with McDermott Technology, B.V.’s offer to acquire CB&I shares. After the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC, McDermott and CB&I intend to mail a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders of McDermott and shareholders of CB&I, McDermott or McDermott Technology, B.V. intends to file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO (the “Schedule TO”) with the SEC and soon thereafter CB&I intends to file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (the “Schedule 14D-9”) with respect to the exchange offer. The exchange offer for the outstanding common stock of CB&I referred to in this document has not yet commenced. The solicitation and offer to purchase shares of CB&I’s common stock will only be made pursuant to the Schedule TO and related offer to purchase. This material is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus, the Schedule TO, the Schedule 14D-9 or the Registration Statement or for any other document that McDermott or CB&I may file with the SEC and send to McDermott’s and/or CB&I’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transactions. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION OR DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE EXCHANGE OFFER, WE URGE INVESTORS OF CB&I AND MCDERMOTT TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, SCHEDULE TO (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND SCHEDULE 14D-9, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY MCDERMOTT AND CB&I WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MCDERMOTT, CB&I AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS.

Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, joint proxy statement/prospectus, Schedule TO and Schedule 14D-9, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by McDermott and CB&I with the SEC (when they become available) at http://www.sec.gov, the SEC’s website, or free of charge from McDermott’s website (http://www.mcdermott.com) under the tab, “Investors” and under the heading “Financial Information” or by contacting McDermott’s Investor Relations Department at (281) 870-5147. These documents are also available free of charge from CB&I’s website (http://www.cbi.com) under the tab “Investors” and under the heading “SEC Filings” or by contacting CB&I’s Investor Relations Department at (832) 513-1068.

Participants in Proxy Solicitation

McDermott, CB&I and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from McDermott’s and CB&I’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transactions. Information regarding the officers and directors of McDermott is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2017 annual meeting filed with SEC on March 24, 2017. Information regarding the officers and directors of CB&I is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2017 annual meeting filed with the SEC on March 24, 2017. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their interests will be set forth in the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other materials when they are filed with SEC in connection with the proposed transactions. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

