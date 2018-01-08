U.S. Shipping Corp. makes management team changes

JANUARY 8, 2018 — Edison, NJ, headquartered Jones Act operator U.S. Shipping Corp has announced changes to its senior management team that became effective January 1.

Sam Cermack, formerly Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, remains a member of the senior management team and is now Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Development, a new position created by the company to focus on opportunities in the Jones Act market. Mr. Cermack will be responsible for identifying and evaluating new business and growth opportunities, and will work closely with Jeffrey Miller, Senior Vice President, Chartering. Mr. Cermack previously served as President and COO for American Shipping & Logistics Group, Inc. and Vice President for Maersk Logistics USA.

Raymond Marquardt, formerly Director, Safety and Compliance, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. In this position, he will oversee day-to-day vessel operations and will continue his role in leading the health, safety, environmental and quality systems for the fleet.

Mr. Marquardt joined U. S. Shipping Corp's predecessor in 2002. A graduate of SUNY Maritime College, he has 40 years of industry experience, sailing ocean vessels as Master and holding various leadership roles at Hess Corporation.

AI Bergeron, Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Shipping Corp, commented, "These organizational changes will enable us to increase our focus on customer service and expand our efforts to identify and evaluate potential growth opportunities in the Jones Act market. Increasing the depth of our senior management team will allow us to maintain our high level of vigilance in managing the quality of our fleet, protecting the environment and the safety of our crew members."

Jeffrey Miller, Senior Vice President, Chartering, commented, "With our expanded presence in the chemical transportation market, the addition of Sam as a senior member of our chartering program will reinforce our commitment to providing creative, flexible solutions for our customers."

U. S. Shipping Corp provides long-haul marine transportation services principally for petroleum and petrochemical products in the U. S. domestic coastwise trade. It operates a fleet of six Jones Act vessels.