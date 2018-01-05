World Finance explores the resilience of global financial markets

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2017 certainly provided plenty of challenges for corporations and business leaders, but their ability to withstand them and move forward was the year’s defining feature. And displays of resilience in the face of industry or global pressures are littered throughout the latest issue of World Finance.



Elizabeth Matsangou explores the renewed impetus given to Shinzo Abe’s eponymous economic programme following his snap-election win last year. Abenomics, which has been enforced since the prime minister’s re-election in 2012, had faced criticism in some quarters for its struggle to pull Japan out of deflation, but now looks set to continue.

Another individual that has had to fight against the tide is Robert Wessman, CEO of generic pharmaceutical company Alvogen. By investing early in biosimilar medicine, Wessman oversaw rapid company growth, even while the wider industry experienced cost pressures and price erosion on an unprecedented scale.

Elsewhere, Barclay Ballard takes a look at the topics likely to be discussed throughout the upcoming World Economic Forum, due to begin in Davos on January 23. Reasserting the benefits of globalisation will no doubt be high on the agenda after a year in which populist politicians have denounced it as a self-serving vehicle of the global elite.

The Paradise Papers leak that occurred back in November added further fuel to the belief that we live in a world where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Kim Darrah investigates how much we really know about the murky world of offshore tax havens and whether greater transparency is genuinely achievable.

Other features to be found in the new edition of World Finance include a discussion on whether China is massaging its GDP figures and a look at India’s efforts to improve its road infrastructure. There’s also a piece on the unprecedented rise of initial coin offerings (ICOs) and the expected regulatory backlash.

