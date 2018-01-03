Spectrum ASA: Spectrum Begins Shallow Water 3D Seismic Program Offshore North Gabon

Spectrum, in collaboration with the Direction Generale des Hydrocarbures (DGH), has commenced the next phase of its shallow water 3D Multi-Client seismic acquisition campaign offshore Gabon with a 3D survey in the north of the country.

The campaign is focused on acquiring seismic programs in under-explored shallow water open blocks with the objective of offering the most up-to-date 3D imaging of the area. The DGH intends to make these blocks available through future shallow water license rounds so to accelerate exploration; this data will facilitate immediate activity when the blocks are awarded.

Up to 5,500 km2 of long offset broadband seismic data will be acquired alongside gravity and magnetic recordings. This follows the 11,400 km2 Gabon South 3D survey completed earlier this year and complements over 20,000 km of 2D Multi-Client seismic data offshore Gabon also held by Spectrum on behalf of the DGH, which gives a regional overview and highlights key areas of exploration.

Spectrum EVP of the Africa Region, Graham Mayhew commented, "Large areas of shallow water Gabonese acreage remain unexplored due to the inability of 2D seismic to image structures in the pre-salt, and the lack of modern 3D data. Our new Multi-Client 3D seismic will provide oil companies with new insight into the hydrocarbon prospectivity of these open blocks. "

The new 3D data will be processed with PSTM, PSDM and Broadband products with first deliveries in early Q3 2018 ahead of anticipated licensing rounds. The survey is carried out in partnership with China Oilfield Services (COSL).

Outline of the survey is included in the attached document.

