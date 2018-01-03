Noble Energy Closes Sale of the General Partner of Cone Midstream

Houston, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or “the Company”) today announced the closing of the sale of the Company’s 50 percent interest in CONE Gathering LLC (“CONE Gathering”) to CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) for $305 million in cash. CONE Gathering owns the general partner of CONE Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNNX).

Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with a diversified high-quality portfolio of both U.S. unconventional and global offshore conventional assets. Founded 85 years ago, the company is committed to safely and responsibly delivering our purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®. For more information, visit http://www.nblenergy.com.

