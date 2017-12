TTS Group ASA has secured 3 new contracts with a total order value of appr. MNOK 40. The contracts are secured through the 100% owned subsidiaries, TTS Offshore Solutions AS and TTS NMF GmbH, consisting of one contract for cargo access equipment for an exploration yacht, and two contracts for cargo cranes.

Deliveries will take place during 2018-2019.

Bergen, 28th December 2017.

Contact persons:

Toril Eidesvik

CEO TTS Group ASA

Tel: +4790078218

Leiv Kallestad

CFO TTS Group ASA

Tel: +47 95895661



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/12/29/1276518/0/en/TTS-Group-ASA-TTS-enters-into-contracts-for-its-new-BU-Energy.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628