NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) SN3 subsidiary and Bay West LLC have been approved by the Small Business Administration to enter into a mentor-protégé relationship under the All Small Mentor-Protégé Program. The commitment between SN3 (mentor) and Bay West (protégé) will provide beneficial business development opportunities for both companies and enhance the range of capabilities they can offer to the federal government. The agreement is effective until November 2020 and potentially renewable through 2023.



Under the agreement, SN3, now a part of the Nuclear & Environmental group in HII’s Technical Solutions division, will provide technical, managerial, contracting and business development assistance to Bay West as it expands into the Department of Energy market. In addition, under the ASMPP, a compliant joint venture between the two firms will allow the entity to compete as a small business on environmental remediation contracts (NAICS 562910) across the federal marketplace.

“SN3 is excited to mentor and support Bay West’s expansion into the DOE market,” said SN3 President Nick Lombardo. “Our past mentor-protégé relationships have been hugely beneficial, and we look forward to helping Bay West not only succeed, but thrive in this new environment.”

Bay West CEO Dave Anderson said, “Our mentor-protégé agreement with SN3 is an exciting opportunity to grow and diversify our federal client base. SN3 and Bay West share similar values and growth aspirations, and we look forward to their mentorship and guidance.”

The purpose of the ASMPP is to enhance the development of the protégé and encourage approved mentors to provide various forms of assistance to eligible ASMPP participants to ensure contracting opportunity, experience and overall financial viability.

About SN3

SN3 operates in the Nuclear & Environmental group in HII’s Technical Solutions division. With over a half century of experience, SN3 has successfully managed an extensive range of projects from highly complex multi-year remediation of radioactively contaminated structures and soils to short-term evaluations of local groundwater quality in anticipation of commercial construction. SN3 provides a full range of services in support of managing environmental issues for their clients and is an industry leader in providing the DOE with nuclear operations, waste operations, and conduct of operations (ConOps) to ensure safe completion. For more information, visit: tsd.huntingtoningalls.com.



About Bay West LLC

Bay West, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with 20 offices nationwide, has a 43-year track record of providing customer-focused environmental and industrial solutions for its clients, including 25 years of experience working for the federal government, performing over $320 million in environmental and munitions response projects under 17 IDIQ contracts at installations nationwide. From land use and redevelopment services, to specialized munitions and industrial waste cleanups, to customized safety and compliance solutions, to reliable emergency response services, Bay West has grown its services, skills and resources to meet the ever-changing environmental needs of its commercial and government customers alike.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 37,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to obtain new contracts, estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in government regulations and procurement processes and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to realize the expected benefits from consolidation of our Ingalls facilities; natural disasters; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; risks related to our indebtedness and leverage; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligations to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make.

Contact:

Beci Brenton

Beci.brenton@hii-co.com

(202) 264-7143

Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/12/21/1269189/0/en/Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-SN3-Subsidiary-To-Mentor-Bay-West-in-Department-of-Energy-Opportunities.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003