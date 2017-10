SEPTEMBER 25, 2017 — Fincantieri and Carnival Corporation & plc have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for construction of a next-generation cruise ship for Cunard.

To be built at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard, the 113,000 ton ship will carry 3,000 guests and be the 249th to fly the Cunard flag. It is set for delivery from the shipbuilder in 2022, when Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1998.

"We are very pleased to announce a fourth ship for our immensely popular Cunard brand, which is also one of the most legendary brands in the entire vacation industry," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "Cunard offers a fleet of unrivaled vessels and one of the most unique travel experiences in the world, which together create an enchanting and memorable vacation for our guests. While today's news helps drive Cunard's overall strategic growth plans, we also look forward to launching this next-generation cruise ship to help meet increasing global demand and entice even more travelers to explore the Cunard experience."

Not too many details on the new ship yet, but Cunard says "distinct Cunard signatures and brand new experiences will combine as part of this next generation of the Cunard fleet and we're looking forward to sharing exciting details in the coming years..."